by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 19, 2022 6:23 PM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Horizon Global HZN stock moved upwards by 17.3% to $0.91 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.
  • PLBY Group PLBY shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.7 million.
  • AYRO AYRO stock rose 4.99% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
  • REE Automotive REE stock increased by 4.99% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.7 million.
  • Niu Technologies NIU shares rose 4.91% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $246.1 million.
  • Arcimoto FUV stock moved upwards by 4.06% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million.

Losers

  • Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock decreased by 10.4% to $1.12 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM stock fell 6.67% to $0.13. At the close, Tuesday Morning's trading volume reached 189.5K shares. This is 3.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY shares declined by 5.88% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
  • Solo Brands DTC stock fell 4.98% to $3.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.4 million.
  • Zovio ZVO stock fell 4.77% to $0.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 18.3 million, accounting for 443.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • Uxin UXIN shares fell 4.55% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $192.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

