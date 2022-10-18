10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ComSovereign Holding COMS shares moved upwards by 12.2% to $0.13 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 33.5 million shares, which is 527.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

Mesa Air Group MESA shares rose 7.91% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million.

United Airlines Holdings UAL shares rose 7.24% to $39.95. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.2 million shares, which is 23.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Freight Technologies FRGT shares moved upwards by 5.61% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

Redwire RDW stock increased by 4.97% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $160.0 million.

ESS Tech GWH shares rose 4.95% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $583.9 million.

Losers

Helbiz HLBZ shares fell 7.4% to $0.39 during Tuesday's after-market session. Helbiz's trading volume hit 443.9K shares by close, accounting for 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.

Markforged Holding MKFG shares fell 4.67% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $354.3 million.

EZGO Technologies EZGO stock fell 4.67% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares declined by 3.14% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

