12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 18, 2022 5:40 PM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Intuitive Surgical ISRG shares increased by 11.0% to $215.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 259.7K shares come close, making up 13.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS stock moved upwards by 10.41% to $2.65. At the close, SELLAS Life Sciences Gr's trading volume reached 114.3K shares. This is 114.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.4 million.
  • Precision BioSciences DTIL stock increased by 6.38% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.2 million.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX shares moved upwards by 5.78% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
  • Charles River CRL shares moved upwards by 5.21% to $216.59. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 billion.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.

Losers

  • Denali Therapeutics DNLI shares declined by 14.7% to $28.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • PTC Therapeutics PTCT shares fell 13.92% to $41.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 202.3K, accounting for 35.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
  • Biohaven BHVN stock fell 9.36% to $9.5. At the close, Biohaven's trading volume reached 96.9K shares. This is 7.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.4 million.
  • Cabaletta Bio CABA stock decreased by 9.22% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
  • Soligenix SNGX shares decreased by 8.51% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
  • Medigus MDGS shares decreased by 8.22% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

