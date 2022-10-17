12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ComSovereign Holding COMS stock increased by 10.8% to $0.05 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, ComSovereign Holding's trading volume reached 1.7 million shares. This is 28.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock increased by 8.01% to $0.2. Code Chain New Continent's trading volume hit 96.3K shares by close, accounting for 5.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

NeoVolta NEOV shares moved upwards by 7.99% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $163.8 million.

Shapeways Hldgs SHPW stock rose 6.65% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.

Symbotic SYM stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $14.12. The company's market cap stands at $781.1 million.

Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX stock moved upwards by 4.96% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 million.

Losers

EZGO Technologies EZGO shares declined by 7.9% to $0.38 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

Azul AZUL shares declined by 5.0% to $8.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Terran Orbital LLAP shares fell 4.83% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.2 million.

SKYX Platforms SKYX stock decreased by 4.77% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $291.9 million.

AeroClean Technologies AERC shares fell 4.68% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.2 million.

Laser Photonics LASE shares decreased by 3.56% to $3.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 519.9K, accounting for 3.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.