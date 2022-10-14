ñol

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 14, 2022 8:16 AM | 1 min read
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock increased by 22.5% to $0.98 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
  • Laser Photonics LASE stock increased by 22.27% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.
  • NeoVolta NEOV shares moved upwards by 10.14% to $5.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.7 million.
  • EZGO Technologies EZGO shares increased by 7.29% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
  • SKYX Platforms SKYX shares moved upwards by 6.38% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $324.4 million.
  • Astrotech ASTC shares increased by 5.17% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.

Losers

  • ESS Tech GWH stock declined by 4.8% to $3.98 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $609.9 million.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT stock decreased by 4.01% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG stock decreased by 3.78% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
  • Tritium DCFC DCFC stock decreased by 3.13% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $379.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

