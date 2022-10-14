ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 14, 2022 8:15 AM | 1 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Schmitt Industries SMIT stock rose 18.1% to $2.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
  • Nutanix NTNX stock increased by 15.83% to $24.5. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
  • Minim MINM shares rose 10.7% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • AMTD Digital HKD stock rose 5.21% to $34.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion.
  • AEye LIDR stock rose 4.9% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.0 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock increased by 4.83% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $93.1 million.

Losers

  • Locafy LCFY stock decreased by 7.5% to $0.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
  • SilverSun Technologies SSNT stock decreased by 5.8% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
  • Otonomo Technologies OTMO stock declined by 5.0% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
  • Nano Labs NA shares decreased by 4.87% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock fell 4.45% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $162.8 million.
  • Oblong OBLG shares fell 4.31% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers