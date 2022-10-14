12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Schmitt Industries SMIT stock rose 18.1% to $2.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

stock rose 18.1% to $2.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. Nutanix NTNX stock increased by 15.83% to $24.5. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.

stock increased by 15.83% to $24.5. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. Minim MINM shares rose 10.7% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

shares rose 10.7% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million. AMTD Digital HKD stock rose 5.21% to $34.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion.

stock rose 5.21% to $34.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. AEye LIDR stock rose 4.9% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.0 million.

stock rose 4.9% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.0 million. Argo Blockchain ARBK stock increased by 4.83% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $93.1 million.

Losers

Locafy LCFY stock decreased by 7.5% to $0.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

stock decreased by 7.5% to $0.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million. SilverSun Technologies SSNT stock decreased by 5.8% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.

stock decreased by 5.8% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million. Otonomo Technologies OTMO stock declined by 5.0% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.

stock declined by 5.0% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million. Nano Labs NA shares decreased by 4.87% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.

shares decreased by 4.87% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million. BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock fell 4.45% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $162.8 million.

stock fell 4.45% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $162.8 million. Oblong OBLG shares fell 4.31% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>