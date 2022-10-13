11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Laser Photonics LASE shares moved upwards by 38.4% to $4.06 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Laser Photonics's stock is 40.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 396.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.

United Maritime USEA shares moved upwards by 18.78% to $2.15. As of 13:30 EST, United Maritime's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million, which is 128.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares rose 16.81% to $0.71. Swvl Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 168.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.6 million.

Mynaric MYNA stock rose 14.35% to $4.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.9 million.

Ideal Power IPWR stock moved upwards by 11.94% to $9.75. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million.

SKYX Platforms SKYX shares rose 9.9% to $3.66. Trading volume for SKYX Platforms's stock is 157.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 19.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.8 million.

Losers

SG Blocks SGBX stock decreased by 12.8% to $1.56 during Thursday's regular session. SG Blocks's stock is trading at a volume of 276.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 439.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.

China Index Holdings CIH stock decreased by 8.9% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $78.2 million.

Terran Orbital LLAP stock fell 7.28% to $2.04. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 210.9K shares, making up 50.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.3 million.

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock declined by 7.11% to $0.8. The current volume of 50.5K shares is 99.9% of Recruiter.Com Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

ACCO Brands ACCO shares decreased by 7.08% to $4.67. Trading volume for ACCO Brands's stock is 747.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 124.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $439.7 million.

