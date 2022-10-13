ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 13, 2022 2:58 PM | 3 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock increased by 74.5% to $0.29 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 40.0 million shares is 1626.3% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • Nutex Health NUTX shares rose 30.8% to $0.72. Trading volume for Nutex Health's stock is 5.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 376.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $470.8 million.
  • Immunic IMUX shares rose 17.37% to $11.35. The current volume of 18.1 million shares is 1111.9% of Immunic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $346.9 million.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock moved upwards by 15.81% to $3.88. Trading volume for Reviva Pharmaceuticals's stock is 841.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 53.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.
  • Vigil Neuroscience VIGL stock moved upwards by 15.3% to $16.05. As of 13:30 EST, Vigil Neuroscience's stock is trading at a volume of 75.9K, which is 398.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $453.7 million.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares rose 14.81% to $0.13. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.7 million shares, making up 1843.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.

Losers

  • Relmada Therapeutics RLMD shares fell 79.5% to $6.5 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Relmada Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 15.3 million, which is 4145.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.9 million.
  • Otonomy OTIC shares fell 55.74% to $0.12. As of 13:30 EST, Otonomy's stock is trading at a volume of 11.0 million, which is 639.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP stock declined by 19.74% to $0.14. The current volume of 3.6 million shares is 256.5% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
  • SILO Pharma SILO shares declined by 12.57% to $5.01. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 59.8K, which is 93.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
  • Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares fell 12.49% to $0.77. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 89.6K, which is 30.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVBU shares fell 11.12% to $0.32. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

