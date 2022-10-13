12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Oblong OBLG stock moved upwards by 26.1% to $0.23 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 246.1% of Oblong's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

Losers

AMTD Digital HKD shares declined by 15.0% to $32.98 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, AMTD Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 581.8K, which is 112.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.

stock fell 10.64% to $11.55. ALFI ALF shares decreased by 10.13% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.