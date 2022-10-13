ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 13, 2022 2:58 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • Oblong OBLG stock moved upwards by 26.1% to $0.23 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 246.1% of Oblong's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH shares increased by 16.77% to $1.88. The current volume of 69.0K shares is 68.1% of Soluna Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
  • ACM Research ACMR stock rose 15.37% to $9.35. The current volume of 753.2K shares is 104.9% of ACM Research's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $553.8 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock rose 14.21% to $1.53. The current volume of 8.1 million shares is 164.9% of American Virtual Cloud's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
  • Cepton CPTN shares increased by 12.93% to $2.62. Trading volume for Cepton's stock is 251.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 23.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $407.6 million.
  • Latch LTCH stock rose 12.73% to $0.95. Trading volume for Latch's stock is 293.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 20.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.2 million.

Losers

  • AMTD Digital HKD shares declined by 15.0% to $32.98 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, AMTD Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 581.8K, which is 112.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.
  • Quanergy Systems QNGY stock fell 14.68% to $1.86. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 247.8K, which is 160.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
  • SpringBig Holdings SBIG stock declined by 13.01% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
  • Inpixon INPX stock decreased by 12.22% to $4.31. As of 13:30 EST, Inpixon's stock is trading at a volume of 110.7K, which is 185.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL stock fell 10.64% to $11.55.
  • ALFI ALF shares decreased by 10.13% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

