12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares rose 24.6% to $0.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock increased by 19.71% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares moved upwards by 12.26% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Chembio Diagnostics CEMI shares increased by 9.62% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- Immunic IMUX stock increased by 9.61% to $10.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.9 million.
- Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock moved upwards by 9.49% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
Losers
- Relmada Therapeutics RLMD stock fell 77.6% to $7.1 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $203.1 million.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares declined by 18.99% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
- Otonomy OTIC stock fell 11.54% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
- Aytu BioPharma AYTU shares decreased by 10.42% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Nuwellis NUWE shares declined by 7.82% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares decreased by 7.7% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
