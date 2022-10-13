12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares rose 24.6% to $0.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock increased by 19.71% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares moved upwards by 12.26% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

Chembio Diagnostics CEMI shares increased by 9.62% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

Immunic IMUX stock increased by 9.61% to $10.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.9 million.

Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock moved upwards by 9.49% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

Losers

Relmada Therapeutics RLMD stock fell 77.6% to $7.1 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $203.1 million.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares declined by 18.99% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.

Otonomy OTIC stock fell 11.54% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.

Aytu BioPharma AYTU shares decreased by 10.42% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

Nuwellis NUWE shares declined by 7.82% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares decreased by 7.7% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

