12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 13, 2022 8:10 AM | 2 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY shares increased by 18.0% to $1.77 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
  • Borqs Technologies BRQS shares increased by 11.01% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
  • Oblong OBLG stock moved upwards by 9.35% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Aurora Mobile JG shares rose 7.31% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $109.7 million.
  • Quantum Computing QUBT stock rose 7.25% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.
  • Meta Materials MMAT stock increased by 6.66% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $404.3 million.

Losers

  • SilverSun Technologies SSNT shares decreased by 11.4% to $3.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares fell 11.39% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $85.5 million.
  • Locafy LCFY stock declined by 8.99% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
  • AMTD Digital HKD stock fell 7.2% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion.
  • Toast TOST stock declined by 6.86% to $16.69. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 billion.
  • Marin Software MRIN stock decreased by 5.94% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

