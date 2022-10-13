12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY shares increased by 18.0% to $1.77 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
- Borqs Technologies BRQS shares increased by 11.01% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- Oblong OBLG stock moved upwards by 9.35% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Aurora Mobile JG shares rose 7.31% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $109.7 million.
- Quantum Computing QUBT stock rose 7.25% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.
- Meta Materials MMAT stock increased by 6.66% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $404.3 million.
Losers
- SilverSun Technologies SSNT shares decreased by 11.4% to $3.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares fell 11.39% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $85.5 million.
- Locafy LCFY stock declined by 8.99% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
- AMTD Digital HKD stock fell 7.2% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion.
- Toast TOST stock declined by 6.86% to $16.69. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 billion.
- Marin Software MRIN stock decreased by 5.94% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
