12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY shares increased by 18.0% to $1.77 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.

Borqs Technologies BRQS shares increased by 11.01% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

Oblong OBLG stock moved upwards by 9.35% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

Aurora Mobile JG shares rose 7.31% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $109.7 million.

Quantum Computing QUBT stock rose 7.25% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.

Meta Materials MMAT stock increased by 6.66% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $404.3 million.

Losers

SilverSun Technologies SSNT shares decreased by 11.4% to $3.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares fell 11.39% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $85.5 million.

Locafy LCFY stock declined by 8.99% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

AMTD Digital HKD stock fell 7.2% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion.

Toast TOST stock declined by 6.86% to $16.69. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 billion.

Marin Software MRIN stock decreased by 5.94% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.

