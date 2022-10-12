11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

NeoVolta NEOV stock moved upwards by 20.4% to $5.36 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $175.6 million.

stock rose 17.83% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. Team TISI shares moved upwards by 9.18% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 9.18% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million. iSun ISUN shares moved upwards by 4.95% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.95% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million. QualTek Services QTEK shares moved upwards by 4.4% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.4% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million. Momentus MNTS shares increased by 4.34% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.7 million.

Losers

Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares decreased by 6.0% to $0.22 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 4.3 million shares come close, making up 347.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

shares fell 4.88% to $0.91. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.6 million, accounting for 368.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million. Hyliion Holdings HYLN shares fell 4.4% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.6 million.

shares fell 4.4% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.6 million. Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock decreased by 3.75% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock decreased by 3.75% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million. Bird Glb BRDS shares fell 3.53% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $99.7 million.

