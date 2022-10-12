ñol

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 12, 2022 6:03 PM | 2 min read
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • NeoVolta NEOV stock moved upwards by 20.4% to $5.36 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $175.6 million.
  • JanOne JAN stock rose 17.83% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
  • Team TISI shares moved upwards by 9.18% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.
  • iSun ISUN shares moved upwards by 4.95% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
  • QualTek Services QTEK shares moved upwards by 4.4% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.
  • Momentus MNTS shares increased by 4.34% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.7 million.

Losers

  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares decreased by 6.0% to $0.22 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 4.3 million shares come close, making up 347.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
  • Agrify AGFY shares fell 4.88% to $0.91. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.6 million, accounting for 368.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
  • Hyliion Holdings HYLN shares fell 4.4% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.6 million.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock decreased by 3.75% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
  • Bird Glb BRDS shares fell 3.53% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $99.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

