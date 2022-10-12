ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 12, 2022 6:02 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Aspen Gr ASPU shares rose 9.6% to $0.46 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV shares rose 7.87% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK stock increased by 7.44% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology YQ shares rose 6.69% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 6.54% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares moved upwards by 6.12% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

Losers

  • Lottery.com LTRY stock fell 9.3% to $0.29 during Wednesday's after-market session. Lottery.com's trading volume hit 79.8K shares by close, accounting for 4.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares fell 4.67% to $0.07. Trading volume for this security closed at 194.2K, accounting for 4.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG shares fell 4.5% to $0.85. At the close, Oriental Culture Holding's trading volume reached 801.4K shares. This is 1206.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
  • Volcon VLCN shares fell 4.17% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.
  • LL Flooring Holdings LL stock fell 3.79% to $7.11. The company's market cap stands at $208.5 million.
  • Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock declined by 3.71% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $42.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

