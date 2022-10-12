What's Going On With Roku Stock Today?

Roku Inc ROKU shares are volatile Wednesday. The company announced that it will launch a new suite of smart home products in Walmart Inc WMT stores.

Roku's smart home device product line includes security cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs and more. The new line of products will be available exclusively in nearly 3,500 Walmart stores.

"Branching further into the smart home category is a natural extension of our business, and we are proud to partner with Walmart to make the experience simple and affordable," said Mustafa Ozgen, president of devices at Roku.

Roku's TV OS integration will allow users to see who is at their door with their Roku video doorbell while streaming shows. Users will also be able to view live streams from their Roku cameras or use a Roku voice remote to bring up video feeds.

Roku's smart home products will be available in the U.S. exclusively in store at Walmart, beginning Oct. 17.

ROKU Price Action: Roku has a 52-week high of $238.35 and a 52-week low of $50.76.

The stock initially traded higher on the news, but it was down 0.31% at $51.63 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Roku.