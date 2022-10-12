ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

What's Going On With Roku Stock Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 12, 2022 10:02 AM | 1 min read
What's Going On With Roku Stock Today?

Roku Inc ROKU shares are volatile Wednesday. The company announced that it will launch a new suite of smart home products in Walmart Inc WMT stores.

Roku's smart home device product line includes security cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs and more. The new line of products will be available exclusively in nearly 3,500 Walmart stores.

"Branching further into the smart home category is a natural extension of our business, and we are proud to partner with Walmart to make the experience simple and affordable," said Mustafa Ozgen, president of devices at Roku.

Roku's TV OS integration will allow users to see who is at their door with their Roku video doorbell while streaming shows. Users will also be able to view live streams from their Roku cameras or use a Roku voice remote to bring up video feeds.

Roku's smart home products will be available in the U.S. exclusively in store at Walmart, beginning Oct. 17.

See Also: Microsoft Lashes Out At UK Watchdog For Relying On Sony's Bias Regarding Activision Deal

ROKU Price Action: Roku has a 52-week high of $238.35 and a 52-week low of $50.76.

The stock initially traded higher on the news, but it was down 0.31% at $51.63 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Roku.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas