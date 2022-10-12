ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 12, 2022 8:22 AM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares moved upwards by 28.1% to $0.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares rose 16.11% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.
  • Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock rose 15.19% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
  • Lantern Pharma LTRN shares rose 12.98% to $5.48. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.
  • Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares moved upwards by 12.24% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
  • Satsuma Pharmaceuticals STSA shares increased by 11.07% to $7.12. The company's market cap stands at $224.9 million.

Losers

  • Immunic IMUX shares fell 14.8% to $8.02 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $245.1 million.
  • Owens & Minor OMI stock fell 13.4% to $20.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Koninklijke Philips PHG stock declined by 8.79% to $13.6. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 billion.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares decreased by 7.05% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
  • Talkspace TALK shares declined by 5.5% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $131.2 million.
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP stock decreased by 4.99% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers