12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares moved upwards by 28.1% to $0.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.

SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares rose 16.11% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.

Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock rose 15.19% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

Lantern Pharma LTRN shares rose 12.98% to $5.48. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.

Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares moved upwards by 12.24% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals STSA shares increased by 11.07% to $7.12. The company's market cap stands at $224.9 million.

Losers

Immunic IMUX shares fell 14.8% to $8.02 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $245.1 million.

Owens & Minor OMI stock fell 13.4% to $20.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Koninklijke Philips PHG stock declined by 8.79% to $13.6. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 billion.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares decreased by 7.05% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

Talkspace TALK shares declined by 5.5% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $131.2 million.

CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP stock decreased by 4.99% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.