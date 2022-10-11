12 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

FlexShopper FPAY shares increased by 16.7% to $1.89 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 146.9K shares come close, making up 45.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.

Kingstone Companies KINS stock moved upwards by 9.96% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.

Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock increased by 5.01% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $276.4 million.

Katapult Holdings KPLT stock rose 4.99% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $80.5 million.

TH International THCH stock rose 4.87% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $578.9 million.

GoHealth GOCO stock moved upwards by 4.84% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.

Losers

FedNat Holding FNHC shares decreased by 8.7% to $0.31 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, FedNat Holding's trading volume reached 5.6 million shares. This is 206.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Ellington Residential EARN stock fell 4.91% to $6.01. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million.

Magic Empire Global MEGL stock declined by 4.1% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.

SelectQuote SLQT shares decreased by 3.87% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.2 million.

AMTD IDEA Group AMTD stock decreased by 3.45% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.9 million.

Ladder Cap LADR stock declined by 3.06% to $9.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

