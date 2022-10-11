ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 11, 2022 5:57 PM | 2 min read
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • FlexShopper FPAY shares increased by 16.7% to $1.89 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 146.9K shares come close, making up 45.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
  • Kingstone Companies KINS stock moved upwards by 9.96% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock increased by 5.01% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $276.4 million.
  • Katapult Holdings KPLT stock rose 4.99% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $80.5 million.
  • TH International THCH stock rose 4.87% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $578.9 million.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock moved upwards by 4.84% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.

Losers

  • FedNat Holding FNHC shares decreased by 8.7% to $0.31 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, FedNat Holding's trading volume reached 5.6 million shares. This is 206.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • Ellington Residential EARN stock fell 4.91% to $6.01. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million.
  • Magic Empire Global MEGL stock declined by 4.1% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.
  • SelectQuote SLQT shares decreased by 3.87% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.2 million.
  • AMTD IDEA Group AMTD stock decreased by 3.45% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.9 million.
  • Ladder Cap LADR stock declined by 3.06% to $9.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers