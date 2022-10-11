ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 11, 2022 2:10 PM | 3 min read
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Laser Photonics LASE shares moved upwards by 60.7% to $3.0 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Laser Photonics's stock is 59.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 3245.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
  • Agrify AGFY stock increased by 37.68% to $0.53. The current volume of 11.1 million shares is 1082.4% of Agrify's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
  • Urban-gro UGRO shares moved upwards by 17.8% to $4.01. As of 13:30 EST, Urban-gro's stock is trading at a volume of 168.8K, which is 202.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
  • QualTek Services QTEK stock increased by 11.26% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG stock rose 10.34% to $2.88. Addentax Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 19.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.5 million.
  • Joby Aviation JOBY shares increased by 9.38% to $4.21. The current volume of 12.2 million shares is 359.2% of Joby Aviation's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

Losers

  • AZZ AZZ stock decreased by 15.8% to $32.85 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 701.9K, which is 499.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $814.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock declined by 15.39% to $1.1. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 333.9K, which is 101.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares declined by 12.87% to $0.88. The current volume of 52.9K shares is 100.4% of Recruiter.Com Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock declined by 11.16% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 11.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
  • LiqTech Intl LIQT shares declined by 9.55% to $0.39. Trading volume for LiqTech Intl's stock is 148.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 63.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
  • Energy Focus EFOI stock decreased by 9.37% to $0.45. Trading volume for Energy Focus's stock is 151.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers