12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Laser Photonics LASE shares moved upwards by 60.7% to $3.0 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Laser Photonics's stock is 59.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 3245.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 60.7% to $3.0 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Laser Photonics's stock is 59.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 3245.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million. Agrify AGFY stock increased by 37.68% to $0.53. The current volume of 11.1 million shares is 1082.4% of Agrify's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.

stock increased by 37.68% to $0.53. The current volume of 11.1 million shares is 1082.4% of Agrify's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million. Urban-gro UGRO shares moved upwards by 17.8% to $4.01. As of 13:30 EST, Urban-gro's stock is trading at a volume of 168.8K, which is 202.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 17.8% to $4.01. As of 13:30 EST, Urban-gro's stock is trading at a volume of 168.8K, which is 202.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million. QualTek Services QTEK stock increased by 11.26% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.

stock increased by 11.26% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million. Addentax Group ATXG stock rose 10.34% to $2.88. Addentax Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 19.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.5 million.

stock rose 10.34% to $2.88. Addentax Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 19.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.5 million. Joby Aviation JOBY shares increased by 9.38% to $4.21. The current volume of 12.2 million shares is 359.2% of Joby Aviation's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

Losers

AZZ AZZ stock decreased by 15.8% to $32.85 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 701.9K, which is 499.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $814.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock decreased by 15.8% to $32.85 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 701.9K, which is 499.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $814.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock declined by 15.39% to $1.1. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 333.9K, which is 101.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.

stock declined by 15.39% to $1.1. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 333.9K, which is 101.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million. Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares declined by 12.87% to $0.88. The current volume of 52.9K shares is 100.4% of Recruiter.Com Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

shares declined by 12.87% to $0.88. The current volume of 52.9K shares is 100.4% of Recruiter.Com Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million. Helbiz HLBZ stock declined by 11.16% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 11.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

stock declined by 11.16% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 11.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million. LiqTech Intl LIQT shares declined by 9.55% to $0.39. Trading volume for LiqTech Intl's stock is 148.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 63.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

shares declined by 9.55% to $0.39. Trading volume for LiqTech Intl's stock is 148.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 63.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million. Energy Focus EFOI stock decreased by 9.37% to $0.45. Trading volume for Energy Focus's stock is 151.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.