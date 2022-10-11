ñol

What's Going On With Alibaba Shares

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 11, 2022 10:05 AM | 1 min read

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA shares are trading lower by 4.82% to $75.42 Tuesday morning. Shares of Chinese stocks at large are trading lower on continued weakness after the US announced export controls restricting China's ability to purchase certain chips.

What Happened?

Shares in top Chinese chipmakers shed $7.7 billion in market value on October 10, as new U.S export controls restricted the sale of semiconductors made with U.S. technology unless vendors obtain an export license.

The controls also barred U.S. citizens or entities from working with Chinese chipmakers without explicit approval and limited the export of manufacturing tools that would allow China to develop...Read More

See Also: PC Shipments See Record Plunge In Q3 — What That Means For Apple, AMD, Intel And Others

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Alibaba has a 52-week high of $182.09 and a 52-week low of $73.28.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas