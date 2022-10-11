ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 11, 2022 8:14 AM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Esports Entertainment GMBL stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $0.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • XpresSpa Group XSPA shares increased by 4.4% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $72.1 million.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO shares rose 4.25% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $312.6 million.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG stock rose 4.22% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $834.5 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr METX stock rose 3.66% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
  • Drive Shack DS shares increased by 3.63% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million.

Losers

  • JX Luxventure JXJT shares decreased by 14.8% to $0.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
  • Leggett & Platt LEG stock declined by 10.56% to $31.02. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
  • Traeger COOK stock declined by 9.78% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.5 million.
  • Inspirato ISPO shares declined by 7.26% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.6 million.
  • Tuniu TOUR stock fell 7.15% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.4 million.
  • EBET EBET shares fell 5.77% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers