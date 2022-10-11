12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Esports Entertainment GMBL stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $0.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

XpresSpa Group XSPA shares increased by 4.4% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $72.1 million.

Cazoo Gr CZOO shares rose 4.25% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $312.6 million.

Newegg Commerce NEGG stock rose 4.22% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $834.5 million.

Meten Holding Gr METX stock rose 3.66% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

Drive Shack DS shares increased by 3.63% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million.

Losers

JX Luxventure JXJT shares decreased by 14.8% to $0.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

Leggett & Platt LEG stock declined by 10.56% to $31.02. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.

Traeger COOK stock declined by 9.78% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.5 million.

Inspirato ISPO shares declined by 7.26% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.6 million.

Tuniu TOUR stock fell 7.15% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.4 million.

EBET EBET shares fell 5.77% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

