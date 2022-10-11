12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

WeTrade Group WETG stock rose 11.4% to $1.07 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.6 million.

stock rose 9.0% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million. DatChat DATS stock moved upwards by 7.65% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.7% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.8 million. ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX shares rose 6.6% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $590.8 million.

Losers

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares decreased by 11.8% to $2.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.6 million.

stock decreased by 8.8% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million. Sobr Safe SOBR stock decreased by 6.74% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.

American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares decreased by 5.98% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. ACM Research ACMR stock declined by 5.96% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $503.8 million.

