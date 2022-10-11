ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 11, 2022 8:13 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • WeTrade Group WETG stock rose 11.4% to $1.07 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.6 million.
  • Oblong OBLG stock rose 9.0% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
  • DatChat DATS stock moved upwards by 7.65% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
  • Meta Materials MMAT stock moved upwards by 6.7% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.8 million.
  • ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX shares rose 6.6% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $590.8 million.
  • GreenBox POS GBOX shares rose 6.27% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million.

Losers

  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares decreased by 11.8% to $2.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.6 million.
  • Bonso Electronics Intl BNSO stock decreased by 8.8% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR stock decreased by 6.74% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.
  • Exela Technologies XELA shares decreased by 6.07% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares decreased by 5.98% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
  • ACM Research ACMR stock declined by 5.96% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $503.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

