12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- WeTrade Group WETG stock rose 11.4% to $1.07 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.6 million.
- Oblong OBLG stock rose 9.0% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- DatChat DATS stock moved upwards by 7.65% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Meta Materials MMAT stock moved upwards by 6.7% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.8 million.
- ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX shares rose 6.6% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $590.8 million.
- GreenBox POS GBOX shares rose 6.27% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million.
Losers
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares decreased by 11.8% to $2.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.6 million.
- Bonso Electronics Intl BNSO stock decreased by 8.8% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
- Sobr Safe SOBR stock decreased by 6.74% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.
- Exela Technologies XELA shares decreased by 6.07% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
- American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares decreased by 5.98% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- ACM Research ACMR stock declined by 5.96% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $503.8 million.
