9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares rose 5.4% to $1.37 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.

Agrify AGFY stock rose 4.54% to $0.4. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 279.5K shares, which is 27.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

Global Ship Lease GSL stock moved upwards by 4.37% to $16.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $615.5 million.

Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares moved upwards by 4.04% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million.

Momentus MNTS shares moved upwards by 3.87% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.5 million.

Yellow YELL stock moved upwards by 3.83% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $237.4 million.

Losers

Redwire RDW stock decreased by 5.1% to $2.62 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $165.7 million.

JELD-WEN Holding JELD stock decreased by 4.04% to $9.04. The company's market cap stands at $761.7 million.

Orion Group Hldgs ORN stock fell 2.39% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $76.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.