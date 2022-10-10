12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares rose 51.6% to $1.88 during Monday's regular session. Applied DNA Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 52.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 714.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.

shares rose 51.6% to $1.88 during Monday's regular session. Applied DNA Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 52.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 714.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million. Immunic IMUX shares rose 48.23% to $5.87. As of 13:30 EST, Immunic's stock is trading at a volume of 35.9 million, which is 25825.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $179.4 million.

shares rose 48.23% to $5.87. As of 13:30 EST, Immunic's stock is trading at a volume of 35.9 million, which is 25825.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $179.4 million. Statera BioPharma STAB stock rose 33.98% to $0.21. The current volume of 8.8 million shares is 453.4% of Statera BioPharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

stock rose 33.98% to $0.21. The current volume of 8.8 million shares is 453.4% of Statera BioPharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Concord Medical Services CCM shares rose 25.55% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.5 million.

shares rose 25.55% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.5 million. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals STSA shares moved upwards by 18.47% to $6.35. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 134.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 130.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $200.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 18.47% to $6.35. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 134.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 130.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $200.5 million. Nemaura Medical NMRD shares increased by 16.47% to $3.04. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 79.2K, which is 828.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.2 million.

Losers

Novan NOVN shares declined by 22.1% to $1.21 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Novan's stock is 533.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 305.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.

shares declined by 22.1% to $1.21 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Novan's stock is 533.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 305.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million. scPharmaceuticals SCPH stock decreased by 21.72% to $3.9. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares, making up 3750.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.8 million.

stock decreased by 21.72% to $3.9. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares, making up 3750.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.8 million. SAB Biotherapeutics SABS stock declined by 19.39% to $0.79. The current volume of 70.5K shares is 103.3% of SAB Biotherapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.

stock declined by 19.39% to $0.79. The current volume of 70.5K shares is 103.3% of SAB Biotherapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million. Biohaven BHVN shares fell 15.91% to $10.84. Trading volume for Biohaven's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 75.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.4 million.

shares fell 15.91% to $10.84. Trading volume for Biohaven's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 75.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.4 million. Inventiva IVA shares decreased by 15.04% to $5.99. Trading volume for Inventiva's stock is 328.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 797.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.3 million.

shares decreased by 15.04% to $5.99. Trading volume for Inventiva's stock is 328.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 797.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.3 million. Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock declined by 14.19% to $0.46. As of 13:30 EST, Cyclerion Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 255.1K, which is 171.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.