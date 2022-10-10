11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Color Star Technology CSCW stock rose 11.4% to $1.47 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.

My Size MYSZ stock increased by 6.76% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

Dave DAVE shares increased by 5.21% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.1 million.

Verb Tech VERB shares moved upwards by 5.02% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.

WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY stock rose 4.63% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.

Wipro WIT shares increased by 4.43% to $4.94. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 billion.

Losers

ACM Research ACMR shares decreased by 26.7% to $9.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $534.5 million.

Minim MINM shares declined by 20.32% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares decreased by 11.88% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $134.7 million.

Infobird Co IFBD stock decreased by 4.35% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

Core Scientific CORZ stock decreased by 3.76% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.