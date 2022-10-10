12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

EBET EBET stock rose 8.9% to $1.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

Losers

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock decreased by 13.4% to $1.62 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

Lottery.com LTRY shares fell 5.77% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.