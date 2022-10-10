ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 10, 2022 8:10 AM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • EBET EBET stock rose 8.9% to $1.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr METX stock increased by 8.39% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • Jeffs Brands JFBR stock rose 8.08% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO shares rose 7.52% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $343.4 million.
  • Tupperware Brands TUP stock moved upwards by 4.93% to $6.8. The company's market cap stands at $302.3 million.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock rose 4.87% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $156.2 million.

Losers

  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock decreased by 13.4% to $1.62 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
  • Rivian Automotive RIVN shares decreased by 7.52% to $31.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 billion.
  • Kidpik PIK shares declined by 7.14% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
  • H World Group HTHT shares declined by 7.04% to $32.22. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 billion.
  • New Oriental Education EDU stock fell 6.21% to $23.9. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
  • Lottery.com LTRY shares fell 5.77% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

