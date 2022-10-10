12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Shapeways Hldgs SHPW stock moved upwards by 21.0% to $0.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock increased by 12.37% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Innovate VATE stock moved upwards by 12.13% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.
- Vivakor VIVK stock rose 6.77% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
- EHang Holdings EH stock moved upwards by 5.52% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.8 million.
- BEST BEST stock increased by 5.05% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million.
Losers
- Pineapple Energy PEGY shares declined by 9.7% to $3.43 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
- Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares fell 8.31% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
- Agrify AGFY stock declined by 7.46% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI stock declined by 7.36% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
- Astra Space ASTR stock fell 6.32% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $147.3 million.
- Bird Glb BRDS stock decreased by 5.59% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.
