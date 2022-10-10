12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 21.0% to $0.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock increased by 12.37% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.52% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.8 million. BEST BEST stock increased by 5.05% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million.

Losers

shares declined by 9.7% to $3.43 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million. Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares fell 8.31% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.

stock fell 6.32% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $147.3 million. Bird Glb BRDS stock decreased by 5.59% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.

