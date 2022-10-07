12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Backblaze BLZE shares moved upwards by 7.9% to $5.58 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.85% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.8 million. Agora API shares increased by 4.69% to $3.57. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 341.8K shares, which is 54.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.7 million.

Losers

Minim MINM shares declined by 12.6% to $0.28 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 244.1K shares, which is 76.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

stock decreased by 3.13% to $17.36. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares fell 2.85% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.7 million.

