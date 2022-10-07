9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Freight Technologies FRGT stock rose 9.3% to $0.49 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares rose 8.83% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares rose 7.69% to $2.38. Hydrofarm Holdings Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 193.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.3 million.

Losers

Pineapple Energy PEGY stock decreased by 23.5% to $3.48 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Pineapple Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 11.0 million, which is 276.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.

Innovate VATE stock declined by 21.65% to $0.71. The current volume of 479.3K shares is 231.3% of Innovate's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $55.9 million.

Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock fell 18.46% to $0.2. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 247.3% of Code Chain New Continent's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

QualTek Services QTEK shares fell 16.96% to $1.91. QualTek Services's stock is trading at a volume of 175.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 79.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million.

FiscalNote Holdings NOTE shares declined by 14.46% to $4.91. Trading volume for FiscalNote Holdings's stock is 61.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 22.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $637.0 million.

AeroClean Technologies AERC stock declined by 12.94% to $3.56. Trading volume for AeroClean Technologies's stock is 860.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 26.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million.

