12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 7, 2022 2:26 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • Inventiva IVA shares increased by 44.0% to $5.88 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.6 million.
  • Abeona Therapeutics ABEO shares increased by 25.56% to $4.42. Abeona Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 658.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.
  • Brookdale Senior Living BKD stock increased by 16.33% to $4.67. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 10.5 million, which is 669.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $873.6 million.
  • Aditxt ADTX stock moved upwards by 15.7% to $3.83. Trading volume for Aditxt's stock is 31.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1653.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
  • Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA shares increased by 14.7% to $5.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.0 million.
  • Nemaura Medical NMRD stock increased by 13.97% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $63.1 million.

Losers

  • Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock decreased by 57.1% to $2.7 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 8.5 million shares is 386.8% of Avenue Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Hldg NVIV shares decreased by 37.97% to $4.95. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.0 million shares, making up 862.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
  • Bone Biologics BBLG stock fell 32.77% to $0.61. Bone Biologics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 3291.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
  • Statera BioPharma STAB shares fell 23.77% to $0.17. As of 13:30 EST, Statera BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 5.7 million, which is 311.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
  • Nutex Health NUTX shares declined by 22.62% to $0.7. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares, making up 245.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.4 million.
  • Eargo EAR stock decreased by 18.99% to $0.79. Trading volume for Eargo's stock is 1.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 19.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

