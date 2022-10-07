12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

stock rose 27.1% to $0.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million. Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares rose 19.08% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.

shares rose 18.13% to $4.82. The company's market cap stands at $203.0 million. Revelation Biosciences REVBU stock increased by 14.87% to $0.49.

shares increased by 12.35% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million. Cellectis CLLS shares increased by 7.94% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $117.4 million.

Losers

shares decreased by 60.6% to $2.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. Bone Biologics BBLG shares declined by 33.34% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

stock decreased by 18.0% to $25.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $716.7 million. Statera BioPharma STAB stock decreased by 15.6% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

shares declined by 13.54% to $6.9. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million. Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock declined by 13.34% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.