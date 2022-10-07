ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 7, 2022 8:48 AM | 1 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Akanda AKAN stock rose 27.1% to $0.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares rose 19.08% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
  • Inventiva IVA shares rose 18.13% to $4.82. The company's market cap stands at $203.0 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVBU stock increased by 14.87% to $0.49.
  • Aptorum Gr APM shares increased by 12.35% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million.
  • Cellectis CLLS shares increased by 7.94% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $117.4 million.

Losers

  • Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares decreased by 60.6% to $2.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • Bone Biologics BBLG shares declined by 33.34% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
  • PureTech Health PRTC stock decreased by 18.0% to $25.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $716.7 million.
  • Statera BioPharma STAB stock decreased by 15.6% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Hldg NVIV shares declined by 13.54% to $6.9. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock declined by 13.34% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

