12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 2:42 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • DAVIDsTEA DTEA stock increased by 22.1% to $0.87 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 220.0K, which is 445.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.
  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock increased by 20.32% to $2.79. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 21.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.
  • Gravitas Education GEHI shares increased by 16.36% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
  • Zovio ZVO stock increased by 13.92% to $0.17. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.2 million shares, making up 2221.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK shares increased by 12.94% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
  • Phoenix Motor PEV shares moved upwards by 12.36% to $2.09. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 88.9K shares, making up 43.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.

Losers

  • Jowell Global JWEL stock declined by 42.9% to $1.6 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Jowell Global's stock is trading at a volume of 11.0 million, which is 3946.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL shares fell 14.31% to $0.14. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.4 million, which is 191.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
  • Onion Global OG shares fell 13.14% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.
  • Li Auto LI shares declined by 12.08% to $21.02. The current volume of 18.6 million shares is 195.3% of Li Auto's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $20.5 billion.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares declined by 8.59% to $2.13. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 164.6K, which is 13.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.1 million.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI stock declined by 8.02% to $0.69. The current volume of 15.1 million shares is 5492.6% of iMedia Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

