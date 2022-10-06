12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

DAVIDsTEA DTEA stock increased by 22.1% to $0.87 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 220.0K, which is 445.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.

stock increased by 20.32% to $2.79. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 21.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million. Gravitas Education GEHI shares increased by 16.36% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.

stock increased by 13.92% to $0.17. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.2 million shares, making up 2221.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK shares increased by 12.94% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

shares increased by 12.94% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million. Phoenix Motor PEV shares moved upwards by 12.36% to $2.09. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 88.9K shares, making up 43.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.

Losers

Jowell Global JWEL stock declined by 42.9% to $1.6 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Jowell Global's stock is trading at a volume of 11.0 million, which is 3946.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.

shares fell 14.31% to $0.14. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.4 million, which is 191.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million. Onion Global OG shares fell 13.14% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.

shares fell 13.14% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million. Li Auto LI shares declined by 12.08% to $21.02. The current volume of 18.6 million shares is 195.3% of Li Auto's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $20.5 billion.

shares declined by 12.08% to $21.02. The current volume of 18.6 million shares is 195.3% of Li Auto's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $20.5 billion. Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares declined by 8.59% to $2.13. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 164.6K, which is 13.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.1 million.

iMedia Brands IMBI stock declined by 8.02% to $0.69. The current volume of 15.1 million shares is 5492.6% of iMedia Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.

