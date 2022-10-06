ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 2:42 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • Statera BioPharma STAB stock increased by 76.9% to $0.25 during Thursday's regular session. Statera BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 72.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 12143.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
  • Motus GI Hldgs MOTS shares moved upwards by 49.69% to $2.81. Trading volume for Motus GI Hldgs's stock is 26.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 4120.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock increased by 46.74% to $0.4. As of 13:30 EST, Kiromic BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 8.5 million, which is 853.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • PureTech Health PRTC shares rose 29.55% to $33.75. The company's market cap stands at $951.8 million.
  • Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares increased by 27.9% to $0.13. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.8 million shares, making up 330.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
  • Provention Bio PRVB shares increased by 26.66% to $6.27. Provention Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 7.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1033.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $511.3 million.

Losers

  • Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock fell 40.5% to $0.56 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Cyclerion Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 994.5K, which is 784.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
  • Applied Therapeutics APLT shares declined by 32.64% to $0.64. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 772.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million.
  • Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock fell 19.71% to $6.8. Trading volume for Avenue Therapeutics's stock is 2.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 99.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
  • Marker Therapeutics MRKR shares decreased by 16.46% to $0.33. Trading volume for Marker Therapeutics's stock is 640.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 33.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
  • Nutex Health NUTX stock fell 16.4% to $1.02. Trading volume for Nutex Health's stock is 1.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 114.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $662.7 million.
  • AngioDynamics ANGO stock fell 15.92% to $18.12. Trading volume for AngioDynamics's stock is 628.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 330.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $708.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

