Costco Stock Is Trading Higher Today: What's Going On?

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported its September sales results.

Costco said sales last month jumped 10.1% year-over-year to $21.46 billion.

Comparable sales increased 8.5% year-over-year and 8.6%, excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

U.S. comps were up 11.2%, while Canada comps jumped 5.7%. International comps were down 1.9% in September.

COST Price Action: Costco has a 52-week high of $612.27 and a 52-week low of $406.51.

The stock was up 1.5% at $487.32 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

