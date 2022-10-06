Costco Stock Is Trading Higher Today: What's Going On?

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported its September sales results.
Costco said sales last month jumped 10.1% year-over-year to $21.46 billion.
Comparable sales increased 8.5% year-over-year and 8.6%, excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.
U.S. comps were up 11.2%, while Canada comps jumped 5.7%. International comps were down 1.9% in September.
COST Price Action: Costco has a 52-week high of $612.27 and a 52-week low of $406.51.
The stock was up 1.5% at $487.32 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.
