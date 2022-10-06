ñol

What's Going On With Constellation Brands Stock Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 6, 2022 9:49 AM | 1 min read
What's Going On With Constellation Brands Stock Today?

Constellation Brands Inc STZ shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported second-quarter financial results. 

Constellation Brands reported second-quarter revenue of $2.65 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.51 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.17 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.81 per share. 

"Our core beer brands, Modelo Especial and Corona Extra, continue to outshine the market, and our next wave brands, Pacifico and Modelo Chelada, are achieving strong double-digit growth," said Bill Newlands, president and CEO of Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands expects full-year earnings to be between $11.20 and $11.60 per share versus the estimate of $11.05 per share. 

Constellation Brands is the largest multi-category alcohol supplier in the U.S.

See Also: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Drop Lower As Traders Eye Fed Speeches, Friday's Jobs Report

STZ Price Action: Constellation Brands has a 52-week high of $261.52 and a 52-week low of $207.59.

The stock was down 1.9% at $231.40 at time of publication.

Photo: Stock Catalog from Flickr.

