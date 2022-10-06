ñol

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 8:19 AM | 2 min read
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • ZW Data Action Tech CNET shares increased by 16.7% to $1.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
  • Surgepays SURG shares rose 9.07% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $77.5 million.
  • Troika Media Group TRKA shares increased by 8.03% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
  • Pinterest PINS stock moved upwards by 5.23% to $25.92. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 billion.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock rose 4.18% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
  • National CineMedia NCMI stock moved upwards by 3.87% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million.

Losers

  • Motorsport Games MSGM shares fell 24.1% to $0.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • FingerMotion FNGR shares decreased by 9.71% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $342.4 million.
  • FaZe Holdings FAZE stock fell 6.09% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $391.5 million.
  • Partner Communications Co PTNR shares declined by 5.94% to $7.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • TuanChe TC shares decreased by 4.66% to $4.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.2 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares declined by 4.43% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

