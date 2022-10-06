12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

ZW Data Action Tech CNET shares increased by 16.7% to $1.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.

Surgepays SURG shares rose 9.07% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $77.5 million.

Troika Media Group TRKA shares increased by 8.03% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.

Pinterest PINS stock moved upwards by 5.23% to $25.92. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 billion.

Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock rose 4.18% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

National CineMedia NCMI stock moved upwards by 3.87% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million.

Losers

Motorsport Games MSGM shares fell 24.1% to $0.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

FingerMotion FNGR shares decreased by 9.71% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $342.4 million.

FaZe Holdings FAZE stock fell 6.09% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $391.5 million.

Partner Communications Co PTNR shares declined by 5.94% to $7.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

TuanChe TC shares decreased by 4.66% to $4.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.2 million.

Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares declined by 4.43% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

