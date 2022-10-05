ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 5, 2022 1:54 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL shares rose 42.9% to $8.43 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Avadel Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 229.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $510.7 million.
  • First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock moved upwards by 22.42% to $2.02. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 151.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
  • Cingulate CING shares moved upwards by 22.36% to $1.45. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 187.6K shares, making up 202.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics SABS stock increased by 18.83% to $0.92. Trading volume for SAB Biotherapeutics's stock is 269.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 432.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.
  • NantHealth NH stock increased by 16.58% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.
  • Nuwellis NUWE shares rose 14.34% to $0.52. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 715.1K, which is 21.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Losers

  • Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares fell 43.4% to $8.21 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 102.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
  • Nutex Health NUTX stock fell 13.8% to $1.25. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 640.4K shares, making up 56.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $812.2 million.
  • Pharming PHAR shares fell 12.53% to $10.2. The company's market cap stands at $665.4 million.
  • Athersys ATHX shares decreased by 12.17% to $1.66. As of 13:30 EST, Athersys's stock is trading at a volume of 949.7K, which is 61.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $506.4 million.
  • Sotera Health SHC stock decreased by 10.33% to $7.21. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 73.9% of Sotera Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • IO Biotech IOBT stock fell 10.3% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

