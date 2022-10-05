ñol

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 5, 2022 8:30 AM | 1 min read
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Lottery.com LTRY stock increased by 9.0% to $0.29 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
  • Tupperware Brands TUP shares moved upwards by 5.4% to $7.61. The company's market cap stands at $338.3 million.
  • Kidpik PIK stock rose 4.99% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
  • BARK BARK stock increased by 4.34% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $338.4 million.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by 3.5% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $343.7 million.

Losers

  • Helen Of Troy HELE stock fell 12.9% to $89.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Smart Share Glb EM stock decreased by 12.22% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.1 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock declined by 10.43% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
  • Capri Holdings CPRI shares decreased by 7.21% to $40.19. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
  • REE Automotive REE shares fell 4.98% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.4 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares decreased by 4.89% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

