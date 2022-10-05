ñol

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 5, 2022 8:29 AM | 1 min read
Gainers

  • Dave DAVE stock rose 6.0% to $0.46 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $171.8 million.
  • MMTEC MTC shares increased by 5.03% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
  • Aeva Technologies AEVA stock moved upwards by 5.02% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $500.9 million.
  • MICT MICT shares increased by 4.28% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $82.6 million.
  • BIT Mining BTCM stock rose 3.7% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.

Losers

  • Locafy LCFY shares declined by 14.8% to $0.46 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
  • Blend Labs BLND stock decreased by 12.0% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $516.7 million.
  • Cipher Mining CIFR stock fell 7.15% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.7 million.
  • Core Scientific CORZ stock decreased by 5.89% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $565.3 million.
  • WM Tech MAPS stock decreased by 5.59% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $150.4 million.
  • Nano Labs NA shares declined by 5.09% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $90.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

