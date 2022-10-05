11 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Bionano Genomics BNGO stock increased by 9.8% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $649.9 million.

SAB Biotherapeutics SABS stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.

Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock increased by 9.06% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

Aytu BioPharma AYTU shares increased by 8.38% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares moved upwards by 7.74% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

Losers

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals EIGR stock fell 24.2% to $5.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $246.2 million.

Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares decreased by 21.38% to $11.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

Autolus Therapeutics AUTL stock fell 15.7% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.0 million.

Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock fell 11.19% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.

GBS GBS stock decreased by 10.93% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

NantHealth NH shares declined by 8.3% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.