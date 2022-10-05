ñol

11 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 5, 2022 8:29 AM | 1 min read
Gainers

  • Bionano Genomics BNGO stock increased by 9.8% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $649.9 million.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics SABS stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
  • Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock increased by 9.06% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
  • Aytu BioPharma AYTU shares increased by 8.38% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
  • BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares moved upwards by 7.74% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

Losers

  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals EIGR stock fell 24.2% to $5.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $246.2 million.
  • Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares decreased by 21.38% to $11.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
  • Autolus Therapeutics AUTL stock fell 15.7% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.0 million.
  • Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock fell 11.19% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
  • GBS GBS stock decreased by 10.93% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • NantHealth NH shares declined by 8.3% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

