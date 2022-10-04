10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

AeroClean Technologies AERC stock rose 19.6% to $3.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.

Losers

Nocera NCRA stock declined by 7.8% to $1.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

stock declined by 5.56% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million. Sunrise New Energy EPOW shares decreased by 4.98% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $79.7 million.

