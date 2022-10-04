ñol

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 4, 2022 8:21 AM | 1 min read
Gainers

  • AeroClean Technologies AERC stock rose 19.6% to $3.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.
  • Applied UV AUVI stock moved upwards by 17.42% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY shares increased by 10.0% to $15.07. The company's market cap stands at $137.3 million.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply BECN stock increased by 9.88% to $62.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock increased by 7.93% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.6 million.
  • HyreCar HYRE shares rose 7.14% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.

Losers

  • Nocera NCRA stock declined by 7.8% to $1.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock fell 6.5% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock declined by 5.56% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
  • Sunrise New Energy EPOW shares decreased by 4.98% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $79.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers