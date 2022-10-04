12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares moved upwards by 37.7% to $15.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.

Humanigen HGEN stock increased by 23.53% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.

stock increased by 23.53% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million. IMAC Holdings BACK stock increased by 19.99% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

Cosmos Holdings COSM shares increased by 19.79% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

shares increased by 19.79% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock increased by 16.59% to $8.29. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

Codex DNA DNAY shares rose 11.8% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.1 million.

Losers

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN shares decreased by 95.0% to $7.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $540.9 million.

KalVista Pharma KALV stock decreased by 40.74% to $8.44. The company's market cap stands at $207.6 million.

stock decreased by 40.74% to $8.44. The company's market cap stands at $207.6 million. Cocrystal Pharma COCP shares declined by 16.56% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares fell 9.47% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

shares fell 9.47% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. Calithera Biosciences CALA shares fell 8.5% to $2.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.

ChromaDex CDXC shares decreased by 8.22% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $82.7 million.

