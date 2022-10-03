What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 4.59% to $66.27 and 3.51% to $125.65, respectively, Monday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor and chip companies at large are trading higher as stocks rebound following recent weakness. A drop in treasury yields has also helped lift the sector in today's session.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday low of 3.569% Monday morning before rising to around the 3.637% level. The intraday drop in U.S. Treasury yields benefits companies such that, when interest rates otherwise rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

Equities fell in September due to concerns over inflation, contractionary Federal Reserve policy and a potential recession. An economic slowdown could negatively impact discretionary spending.

