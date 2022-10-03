12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC shares moved upwards by 641.3% to $2.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $66.5 million.
- Myovant Sciences MYOV stock moved upwards by 31.68% to $23.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Acorda Therapeutics ACOR shares moved upwards by 20.36% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE shares moved upwards by 20.12% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE stock rose 19.79% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
- GBS GBS stock moved upwards by 19.04% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
Losers
- Clene CLNN stock declined by 13.2% to $2.43 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.3 million.
- Ainos AIMD stock fell 9.53% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
- Alector ALEC stock declined by 8.04% to $8.7. The company's market cap stands at $718.3 million.
- Orchard Therapeutics ORTX shares declined by 8.0% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.1 million.
- GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares declined by 7.33% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $264.8 million.
- Medigus MDGS stock declined by 7.08% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.