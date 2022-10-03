12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

shares moved upwards by 6.16% to $15.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. ESS Tech GWH shares rose 5.62% to $4.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $662.1 million.

Losers

stock fell 3.78% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million. Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares decreased by 3.67% to $9.02. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

