12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 3, 2022 8:48 AM | 2 min read
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • NOW DNOW shares moved upwards by 16.7% to $11.73 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Azul AZUL shares increased by 10.44% to $8.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • BlackSky Technology BKSY shares rose 6.66% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $193.5 million.
  • Mesa Air Group MESA stock moved upwards by 6.66% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $63.8 million.
  • Fluence Energy FLNC shares moved upwards by 6.16% to $15.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • ESS Tech GWH shares rose 5.62% to $4.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $662.1 million.

Losers

  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock declined by 12.4% to $0.29 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
  • Heliogen HLGN stock fell 6.99% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.3 million.
  • Laser Photonics LASE stock declined by 6.21% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
  • ABB ABB shares decreased by 4.45% to $24.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 billion.
  • Team TISI stock fell 3.78% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million.
  • Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares decreased by 3.67% to $9.02. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

