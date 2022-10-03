12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Locafy LCFY stock increased by 28.2% to $0.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- Rimini Street RMNI stock moved upwards by 22.31% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $499.0 million.
- Viasat VSAT shares increased by 13.56% to $34.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- AMTD Digital HKD stock increased by 9.5% to $51.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion.
- Kyndryl Hldgs KD stock increased by 7.01% to $8.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Color Star Technology CSCW stock moved upwards by 6.77% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
Losers
- SAI.TECH Global SAI stock decreased by 15.1% to $2.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares decreased by 9.92% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $50.8 million.
- Infobird Co IFBD stock declined by 7.34% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Data Storage DTST stock declined by 6.87% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock declined by 6.37% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $185.6 million.
- Enfusion ENFN shares declined by 6.0% to $11.6. The company's market cap stands at $777.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.