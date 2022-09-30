10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- SAI.TECH Global SAI shares moved upwards by 36.7% to $3.09 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.
- Iveda Solutions IVDA stock increased by 14.77% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY shares increased by 13.33% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
- IonQ IONQ stock rose 8.57% to $5.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock rose 8.34% to $6.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $759.5 million.
- Kopin KOPN shares increased by 6.66% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $104.8 million.
Losers
- UTime UTME shares decreased by 11.6% to $1.76 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares declined by 7.81% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.5 million.
- Cemtrex CETX stock declined by 4.65% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- BIT Mining BTCM stock declined by 4.32% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
