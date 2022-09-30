ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 30, 2022 8:29 AM | 1 min read
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • SAI.TECH Global SAI shares moved upwards by 36.7% to $3.09 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.
  • Iveda Solutions IVDA stock increased by 14.77% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY shares increased by 13.33% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
  • IonQ IONQ stock rose 8.57% to $5.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock rose 8.34% to $6.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $759.5 million.
  • Kopin KOPN shares increased by 6.66% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $104.8 million.

Losers

  • UTime UTME shares decreased by 11.6% to $1.76 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares declined by 7.81% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.5 million.
  • Cemtrex CETX stock declined by 4.65% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • BIT Mining BTCM stock declined by 4.32% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers