12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares rose 13.2% to $0.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

Losers

Rent-A-Center RCII stock fell 17.2% to $18.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

stock fell 4.88% to $7.03. The company's market cap stands at $984.6 million. Aarons AAN shares decreased by 4.38% to $10.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.3 million.

