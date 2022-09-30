ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 30, 2022 8:29 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares rose 13.2% to $0.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock moved upwards by 7.04% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $70.5 million.
  • Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock rose 6.92% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEA stock moved upwards by 6.13% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $859.7 million.
  • XL Fleet XL stock increased by 5.53% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.6 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares moved upwards by 5.43% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.

Losers

  • Rent-A-Center RCII stock fell 17.2% to $18.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Aterian ATER shares declined by 14.73% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.7 million.
  • Nike NKE stock declined by 11.58% to $84.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock decreased by 5.78% to $30.53. The company's market cap stands at $560.3 million.
  • Arhaus ARHS stock fell 4.88% to $7.03. The company's market cap stands at $984.6 million.
  • Aarons AAN shares decreased by 4.38% to $10.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

