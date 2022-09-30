12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Ainos AIMD shares increased by 46.4% to $2.02 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.

shares increased by 46.4% to $2.02 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million. Solid Biosciences SLDB shares increased by 17.47% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.1 million.

shares increased by 17.47% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.1 million. First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares moved upwards by 16.55% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 16.55% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON stock rose 12.24% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

stock rose 12.24% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million. Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares increased by 11.86% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

shares increased by 11.86% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million. Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock increased by 10.18% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

Losers

Motus GI Hldgs MOTS stock fell 9.4% to $2.31 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

stock fell 9.4% to $2.31 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million. Sonendo SONX shares decreased by 8.27% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.

shares decreased by 8.27% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million. Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares fell 7.95% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

shares fell 7.95% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million. Axcella Health AXLA stock decreased by 7.78% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.7 million.

stock decreased by 7.78% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.7 million. SILO Pharma SILO shares fell 7.06% to $4.81. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

shares fell 7.06% to $4.81. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million. Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock declined by 6.25% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.