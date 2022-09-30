ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 30, 2022 8:29 AM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Ainos AIMD shares increased by 46.4% to $2.02 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.
  • Solid Biosciences SLDB shares increased by 17.47% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.1 million.
  • First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares moved upwards by 16.55% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON stock rose 12.24% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
  • Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares increased by 11.86% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock increased by 10.18% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

Losers

  • Motus GI Hldgs MOTS stock fell 9.4% to $2.31 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
  • Sonendo SONX shares decreased by 8.27% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares fell 7.95% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Axcella Health AXLA stock decreased by 7.78% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.7 million.
  • SILO Pharma SILO shares fell 7.06% to $4.81. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock declined by 6.25% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers