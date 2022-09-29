ñol

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 29, 2022 1:43 PM | 3 min read
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock increased by 19.2% to $33.97 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Golden Sun Education Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 396.9K, which is 150.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $623.4 million.
  • Aterian ATER shares increased by 11.45% to $2.14. As of 13:30 EST, Aterian's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 97.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.6 million.
  • Uxin UXIN shares moved upwards by 7.66% to $0.6. As of 13:30 EST, Uxin's stock is trading at a volume of 717.8K, which is 32.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.0 million.
  • Fossil Group, Inc. - 7% Senior Notes due 2026 FOSLL stock increased by 7.15% to $16.93.
  • LightInTheBox Holding LITB stock increased by 6.0% to $1.06. As of 13:30 EST, LightInTheBox Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 145.4K, which is 89.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.8 million.

Losers

  • Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares decreased by 28.2% to $2.55 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 753.1K, which is 51.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
  • CarMax KMX shares decreased by 23.54% to $66.08. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 12.9 million, which is 1031.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Carvana CVNA shares fell 22.56% to $20.81. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.4 million shares, making up 151.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • REE Automotive REE stock decreased by 17.1% to $0.63. As of 13:30 EST, REE Automotive's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 182.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.5 million.
  • Peloton Interactive PTON shares fell 15.54% to $6.96. Peloton Interactive's stock is trading at a volume of 16.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 112.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares declined by 13.96% to $0.37. Connexa Sports Techs's stock is trading at a volume of 486.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 303.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

