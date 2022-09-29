What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.

See Also: Federal Reserve Issues Third Straight 0.75% Interest Rate Hike: What It Means For The Struggling Stock Market

What Else Is Up With Tesla?

Tesla last week made headlines after the company recalled 1.1 million U.S. vehicles over a window automatic reversal system glitch, as per a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) correspondence...Read More

Also, per a Tuesday report by Electrek- Tesla is expecting a “very high volume” of vehicle deliveries during the end of the quarter, and it is asking all employees to help – even those outside of the sale and delivery organization.

An email obtained by Electrek, by Tesla management, states: "We will be delivering a very high volume of vehicles to eagerly waiting customers during the final days of Q3. To help ensure we can delight as many customers as possible, the delivery team is requesting additional support with key delivery-execution tasks."

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tesla has a 52-week high of $414.50 and a 52-week low of $206.86.