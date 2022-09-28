10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Aspen Gr ASPU shares rose 19.5% to $0.39 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 74.4K shares is 97.8% of Aspen Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares increased by 17.79% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBLP stock rose 17.66% to $3.5.

Sonder Holdings SOND stock increased by 13.63% to $1.75. Trading volume for Sonder Holdings's stock is 665.3K as of 13:31 EST. This is 32.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $380.5 million.

Losers

iPower IPW shares fell 23.9% to $0.78 during Wednesday's regular session. iPower's stock is trading at a volume of 114.8K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 301.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares fell 21.45% to $3.15. Grove Collaborative Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 90.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $513.4 million.

Vitru VTRU shares declined by 19.74% to $17.08. Trading volume for Vitru's stock is 52.7K as of 13:31 EST. This is 263.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.0 million.

Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock decreased by 16.96% to $0.93. The current volume of 275.0K shares is 378.4% of Oriental Culture Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.

Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock fell 16.09% to $28.18. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 119.8K shares, making up 45.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $517.2 million.

Tarena International TEDU shares decreased by 10.08% to $6.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million.

